Last month, the Sessom Family Trust contributed more than $78,000 to the award winning Klamath Union High Sschool band, orchestra, and choir programs.
This generous donation consisted of nearly $14,000 in cash and more than $64,000 in stock. Oregon school districts are barred from accepting stock gifts, so the large stock donation was granted to the Pelican Education Foundation, a local foundation that supports the Klamath Falls City Schools. PEF in turn sold the stock and passed along the proceeds to the city Schools to benefit the KU music department.
KU music teachers Brent Hakanson, Brett Aakre and Allen Haugh said they very grateful for the substantial contribution.
No definite plans have yet been made for how best to use the funds, but the department will work diligently to develop a strategy to wisely use the dollars so that it will benefit students for many years to come.