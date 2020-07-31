Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Klamath Tribes Youth Council

The award-winning Klamath Tribes Youth Council: front row, left to right: Desmond Jackson, Orville Schroeder, Preston Lewis, Shayla Ochoa and Lila Barney. Back row: Alivia Miller, Lani Jackson, Hannah Schroeder, Aiyana Reyes, Maggie Hicks, Leilonnie Wilson and Laura Schroeder.

The Klamath Tribes Youth Council was recognized by the United National Indian Tribal Youth Inc. organization (UNITY) as the 2020 UNITY Youth Council of the Year.

Members of the the Klamath Tribes Youth Council are co-chairs Hannah and Orville Schroeder, secretary Laura Schroeder, treasurer Shayla Ochoa, media director Aiyana Reyes and members-at-large Alivia Miller, Desmond Jackson, Lani Jackson, Leilonnie Wilson, Lila Barney-Tague, Maggie Hicks and Preston Lewis.

Each year the UNITY network selects one outstanding tribal youth council, based on their community service efforts and impact in their community. This year, more than 60 tribal youth councils from across the United States entered the contest.

UNITY is the oldest and largest Native American youth led organization in the United States.  It was established in 1976 with the mission to foster spiritual, mental, physical, and social development of American Indian & Alaska Native youth.

Tags