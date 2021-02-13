Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services has been accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, or AAAHC, on October 1, 2020. Accreditation distinguishes this tribally-operated health center from many other outpatient facilities through its adherence to rigorous standards of care and safety.
Status as an accredited organization means KTH&FS has met nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care set by AAAHC. More than 6,100 ambulatory health care organizations across the United States are currently accredited.
Ambulatory health care organization seeking AAAHC Accreditation undergo an extensive self-assessment and on-site survey by AAAHC expert surveyors-physicians, nurses and administrators who are actively involved in ambulatory care. The survey is peer-based and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.
Founded in 1992, Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services is a division of the Klamath Tribes and is responsible for providing healthcare services to the Native American population who reside in Klamath County. It provides a wide variety of health care services for patients of all ages and includes a medical clinic with integrated behavioral health, health education, dental clinic and a full service pharmacy.