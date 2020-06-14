Two students hailing from Klamath Falls earned Provost’s Spring Honor Roll recognition at Whitworth University, according to a news release.
Andrea Brandsness and Joel Zoolkoski, both residents of Klamath Falls, garnered honor roll status during the Spring 2020 semester by maintaining a 3.75 grade-point average or higher.
Located in Spokane, Wash., Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.