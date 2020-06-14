Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Two students hailing from Klamath Falls earned Provost’s Spring Honor Roll recognition at Whitworth University, according to a news release.

Andrea Brandsness and Joel Zoolkoski, both residents of Klamath Falls, garnered honor roll status during the Spring 2020 semester by maintaining a 3.75 grade-point average or higher.

Located in Spokane, Wash., Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

Tags