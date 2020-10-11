Troy Miller, a resident of Klamath Falls, was named to the Dean’s List at Eastern Oregon University for the 2020 summer term, according to a news release.
Miller was one of 69 students at EOU named to the honor, bestowed upon students earning a 3.5 grade-point average or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.
