The USDA Forest Service has awarded this year’s national Outstanding River Manager Award to Dave Payne, a Klamath National Forest recreation technician, in recognition for his four decades of service in support of the Klamath Wild and Scenic River system.
Payne said his surprise and reflection of being nominated for the award is summed up by a Chinese philosopher--“The mark of a successful man is one that has spent an entire day on the bank of a river without feeling guilty about it.”
Payne began his career as River Manager on the Klamath in 1980 and is currently a Recreation Technician on the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll Ranger District.
Throughout each season, he works with outfitters and guides on the river and provides a friendly, positive Forest Service presence. Additionally, Payne pulls tens of thousands of invasive weeds each year and constantly removes litter and trash from dump sites along the river corridor.
His wildlife background and expertise in Klamath birds aids the Forest Service staff with bald eagle surveys and identifies important observations along the Klamath River and its tributaries.
During his career, Payne has shared his knowledge of the Middle Klamath River and its history as he oriented new employees to the district and mentored numerous interns and volunteers through partnerships with multiple organizations and direct volunteer opportunities. Many of whom have gone on to work in river and land management themselves.