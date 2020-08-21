All five of the Office of State Fire Marshal task forces sent from Oregon to California this week are working at the LNU Lightning Complex fire in and around the Napa Valley.
As of Saturday, Cal Fire reports that the LNU Lightning Complex fire covers 219,067 acres and was 7 percent contained. Cal Fire reports that the fire has damaged 125 structures and destroyed 480 residential, commercial and other structures.
The OSFM mobilized the task forces following a request through the emergency management assistance compact from California.
Task forces from Linn, Marion and Clatsop counties left Aug. 19 and task forces from Lane and Klamath counties left Aug. 20. All told, 86 personnel from Oregon’s structural firefighting agencies are deployed, to provide structural firefighting and all-hazards assistance.