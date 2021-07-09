Klamath Irrigation District was one of 23 special districts in Oregon awarded funds from the Special Districts Association of Oregon to pay a summer intern.
KID was awarded $3,000 from the program. To be considered, Klamath Irrigation District first submitted an application outlining the details of their project, the benefits it will bring to the district, and how they will utilize a summer intern. The maximum grant of $3,000 that has been awarded the 23 recipients must be matched by the district at 50%.
At the end of the summer, recipients submit a project summary and receipts to SDAO. Thanks to this state-wide program, college-level students who seek to learn more about local government careers will have more opportunities to secure summer internships.