Imagine being 14-years old and going up against the “best of the best” at one of the largest rodeos in the world. Wyatt Davis, from Klamath Falls, did more than that last week, coming in 11th place out of 95 contestants from across the globe.
Davis competed in the bull riding division at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Des Moines, Iowa.
The national competition includes the top rodeo athletes from each of 44 states, five Canadian provinces, and three other countries. In addition to being named a National Junior High Finals Rodeo World Champion, contestants were competing for over $80,000 in prizes and $200,000 in college scholarships.
Wyatt scored high enough to win $500 in college scholarship funds and nearly $650 in cash. According to Wyatt’s mother Dorothy Davis, just making it to nationals for the first time is a huge accomplishment for Wyatt.
“Rodeo is his life,” said Dorothy. “Wyatt has always wanted to be a bull rider, that’s all he has ever talked about.” Wyatt has plenty of ribbons and belt buckles to show for his skills, competing in bull riding since he was 3-years old and winning around 50 rodeos.
Wyatt earned the trip to the national contest by winning first place in the Oregon Junior High Rodeo Bull Riding Division. “I want to be the best before trying other rodeo events,” explained Wyatt. “Long term, after high school I want to be a member of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and beyond that become a stock contractor for rodeos.”
Bull riding might be partly hereditary for Wyatt. His dad was a bull rider in the 1990s and his 27-year-old brother, Garrett Davis, is currently competing in a higher age group.
Wyatt’s other goal this year is winning the bull riding junior tour for the Challenge of Champions, covering five Western states. Wyatt won the junior tour last year and is currently in first place with more events ahead this year. He has several events coming up in Southern Oregon for the Challenge of Champions Tour including Roseburg (July 2) and Central Point (July 14).