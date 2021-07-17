Streets division crews will be performing asphalt dig-outs and utility cut paving July 19-23 at the following Klamath Falls locations:
7/19: Glenridge Way and Homedale Rd. intersection, and Rosemont Ct.
July 20: Main St. and N. 8th St. intersection.
July 21: Klamath Ave. between S. 9th and S. 11th St.
July 22: Esplanade Ave. between Wall St. and Spring St.
Paint crews will be performing painting of sidewalks, parking T’s and legends at the following locations:
July 20-23: Washburn Way from Crater Lake Parkway to Laverne Ave., and East Main St. between S. 6th St. and Main St.
Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed July 17-23 throughout the city as needed.
For more information call the City Public Works Department at 541-883-5363.