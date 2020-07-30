The Klamath Falls streets division crews will be performing work August 3-7 during the hours of 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. as follows:
Asphalt crew
Aug. 3-6 — Crews will be performing dig outs and paving in the Knob Hill area between Lexington Ave., Harmony Ln. and Van Ness Ave.
Paint Crew
Aug. 4-7 – Crews will be painting legends and crosswalks on Esplanade Ave. and N. Eldorado Blvd. from Crater Lake Pkwy. to Campus Dr.
Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed throughout the city as needed. Detours and signage will be in place where needed.