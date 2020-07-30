Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The Klamath Falls streets division crews will be performing work August 3-7 during the hours of 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. as follows:

Asphalt crew

Aug. 3-6 — Crews will be performing dig outs and paving in the Knob Hill area between Lexington Ave., Harmony Ln. and Van Ness Ave.

Paint Crew

Aug. 4-7 – Crews will be painting legends and crosswalks on Esplanade Ave. and N. Eldorado Blvd. from Crater Lake Pkwy. to Campus Dr.

Sign maintenance and sweeping will be performed throughout the city as needed. Detours and signage will be in place where needed.

