Wondering what your kids should do this summer, after spending most of the school year at home? Come and rediscover and redefine summer with us! Klamath Falls City Schools has reimagined summer.
Gayle Yamasaki, summer school co-coordinator, said the district will host more than 45 summer camps this year, employing more than 90 adults and student helpers and partnering with community-based organizations and small businesses.
From June 14 to August 20 Klamath Falls City Schools will offer — free to Klamath County (priority to KFCS students and families) — camps for grades K-12. All programs are free and people can enroll in as many as they like.
Enrollment opened May 31, with weekly radio and Herald and News marketing and story pieces all summer.
Sport camps include: track, tennis, martial arts, athletic condition, weight training, baseball, basketball, softball, volleyball, soccer, cheer camp, football, wrestling, volleyball, swimming, mountain biking and repair.
Enrichment camps include: ELA and Science, IMTC internships, philosophy, exploring art, exploring historical Klamath Falls, creative writing, DECA boot camp, digital media, learning to play ukulele, cooking for families, transitioning into ninth grade through art (zip line adventure included), robotics and coding, equine assisted activities (horses included), Klamath Film fellowships, photography and scrapbooking, Day Dreamers film, Ross Ragland Theatre for youth including little sprouts camp, Spanish language and culture immersion, theatre set building, orchestra, elementary music, wilderness skills for beginners (back packing into Sky Lakes Wilderness included) advanced media and marching band.
Included in these enrichment camps are elective credit and credit recovery options for high school students.
“We hope that there will be something for everyone”, said Dan Stearns, one of summer school co-coordinators.
In addition to enrichment camps, there will be early kindergarten to eighth grade summer sessions mornings from July 12-30, as well as credit retrievel courses later in July.
The number of people in each camp is limited, so those interested should enroll early. Enrollment is required and families will be notified when their child has been accepted and further details will be provided.
Online registration is available at http://www.kfalls.k12.or.us