The City of Klamath Falls Police Department Junior Police Academy is held from August 2-5, 2021 and designed for children ages 9-11. The course, taught by Klamath Falls Police Officers, provides kids with opportunities to learn about a career in law enforcement.
Though activities, participants will receive demonstrations from and interact with patrol officers, bicycle patrol officers, canine officers, SWAT officers and detectives.
Participants will receive a junior police academy shirt and will experience the structured design of a police academy.
Junior academy hours are from 9:30 to 2 p.m. each day, with lunch provided. Applications are available at the Klamath Falls Police Department or online at kfpd.us. Class size is limited to first 20 approved applicants. The cost is free to all participants.
For questions call 541-883-5336 or email ddavenport@klamathfalls.city.