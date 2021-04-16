Eric Horn presented a copy of his new book titled “Space Particle Theory: A Framework for a Theory of Everything” to the Klamath County Public Library.
Horn believes that everyone should have access to works of a scientific nature. He said the physics theory presented in the book represents a revolutionary change for the field of physics.
Horn said he is not “techie.” He hopes to teach the theory to a small group of interested high school and college students, hoping that these individuals will be able to present the theory to the world community via social media. He also hopes to engage someone to make a documentary of the process. Area physics teachers are also invited to participate. Anyone interested in participating should email spaceparticleman@icloud.com. The book is available on Amazon.