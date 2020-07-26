Col. Kyle Teamey, United States Army Reserve, graduated July 24 from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania with a master’s degree in strategic studies.
A former resident of Klamath Falls, Teamy graduated from Henley High School in 1994.
The U.S. Army War College’s two-year distance education curriculum educates and develops senior military officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, as well as senior foreign military officers and civilian officials from a variety of federal agencies, to serve in strategic level command and staff positions worldwide.
Teamy said he is grateful to the friendship, fellowship, and mentorship he received from friends, family, and teachers while growing up in Klamath Falls.