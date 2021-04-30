Pre-register your child who will be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2021 for the 2021-22 school year.
Klamath Falls City Schools will host a curbside pickup with important pre-registration form, free/fun resources including ”Getting Ready for School” booklet, Math activities, a book, and a snack treat at each of our elementary schools: Conger, Mills, Pelican, and Roosevelt.
The event is Thursday, May 13 from 6-7 p.m.
For pre-enrollment to the new Klamath Home Learning Academy, formally River Academy please contact Christine at 541-883-4744.
KFCS will also be hosting Summer Programs for students in grades pre-K to 12th grade. If your child is attending city schools next year, they can enroll in the Pre-K summer session from July 12-30, Monday through Friday from 8:15-11:45 a.m.
“If your child is planning to attend kindergarten next year we encourage you to enroll in our 3 week summer program. Your child will be exposed to: school routines and expectations as they enter elementary school for the first time, social skills, school skills, make friends, and meet kindergarten teachers”, said Amanda Blake, and Becca Oosterman, kindergarten teachers at Roosevelt.