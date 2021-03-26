KFCS elementary music teachers Gretchen Harwood, Mary Kern, Kayla McPherson, and Wendy Savage at Conger, Mills, Pelican, and Roosevelt elementary schools serve 1,063 students. They celebrated “Music Educators Month in March.”
“Since we have settled comfortably into hybrid learning, I teach K-3 grade students once a week for 15 or 20 minutes,” said Kern. “Since September I have focused on movement and rhythm activities. Sometimes our classes are even a mix of PE and music activities that engage the students while still teaching important concepts.”
Gretchen Harwood, at Conger, said that “for music month I’m focusing on the joy of music and love of music so students look forward to music in the future if it’s next week or next year.”
Extra opportunities, depending on school include: bucket drumming, ukulele, music technology, recorder, and beginning violin.