Back to Health Chiropractic Alliance, located at 621 Klamath Avenue, just celebrated their 20 year anniversary in Klamath Falls.
As part of their celebration, on February 1 the practice offered a 20th anniversary special of $20 per visit. They also held a raffle for their patients. Community partners Blue Zones Project, Leap of Taste and Sammy’s Parlor contributed to the raffle. The winner of the raffle received a free year of visits.
Michael Shatto, owner of “Back to Health Chiropractic Alliance” and his staff donated the proceeds from the event to the Assistance League of Klamath Basin.
The donation will be used for the League’s primary philanthropic program, Operation School Bell. The program provides school-age children with clothing, supplies, and meets other challenges.
“We feel very fortunate to practice in such a wonderful community,” said Shatto. “We value our patients and consider it an honor to support the community when we can.”