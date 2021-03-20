Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Back to Health Chiropractic

Back row left to right: Jatanna Briones, Jamie Evers, Tamara Gray and Tammy Shetto, all from Back to Health Chiropractic Alliance. Front row left to right: Reen Stagner of the Assistance League, Michael Shatto, owner of Back to Health Chiropractic Alliance, and his granddaughter.

 Submitted photo

Back to Health Chiropractic Alliance, located at 621 Klamath Avenue, just celebrated their 20 year anniversary in Klamath Falls.

As part of their celebration, on February 1 the practice offered a 20th anniversary special of $20 per visit. They also held a raffle for their patients. Community partners Blue Zones Project, Leap of Taste and Sammy’s Parlor contributed to the raffle. The winner of the raffle received a free year of visits.

Michael Shatto, owner of “Back to Health Chiropractic Alliance” and his staff donated the proceeds from the event to the Assistance League of Klamath Basin.

The donation will be used for the League’s primary philanthropic program, Operation School Bell. The program provides school-age children with clothing, supplies, and meets other challenges.

“We feel very fortunate to practice in such a wonderful community,” said Shatto. “We value our patients and consider it an honor to support the community when we can.”

