A new generation of musicians is taking up the ukulele in Klamath Falls City School’s elementary music program.
“I want to thank the community of Klamath Falls for helping make a dream come true for our kids. Your donations and efforts have purchased enough ukuleles for me to teach all our second, third, fourth, and fifth graders at Mills,” said Kayla McPherson.
She said 200 ukulele student players will benefit from the generosity of donors.
The Scott Family donates funds to Mills each year, typically cover arts and field trips to the Ross Ragland Theatre. This is not a “typical” year yet the Scott Family continued to support the arts and enabled the purchase of ukuleles. Local physician and ukulele enthusiast Jon McKellar connected McPherson to “Ukulele for Kids” in Eugene, which also donated industrument. Donations also came from across the country though Donors Choose, an online charity that makes it easy to help classroom in need. A local anonymous donor purchased a tenor ukulele for Kayla to teach students.
Brian Bicknell, co-owner of The Music Store on Main Street, provided discounts on all ukuleles purchased from their store, spread the word about this project, and collected donations on site.
“We had folks who had never been to the music store come in to donate,” he said. “We got involved because we watched Kayla working so hard to keep music going when kids weren’t in school and we wanted to support her efforts.”
Students have returned to class at Mills, attending either morning or afternoon sessions in our hybrid model. They will learn to play and write their own songs on their ukeleles.