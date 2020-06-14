Over the last two weeks there have been numerous instances where the great people of Klamath County have sought to express their appreciation for the hard work of the entire team at the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. We wanted to take a moment to say thank you and express that we are always overwhelmed at the tremendous support we have in the community.
A few of the items we have received recently:
n Flowers
n Donuts from a teenage boy
n Many phone calls of encouragement
n A sack of oranges
n Coffee cards from a little girl and her grandmother
n Sanitizer
These are difficult times locally, across the state, and across the nation. We certainly understand there are many diverse opinions throughout our community. It is our sincere hope that everyone continues to express these opinions in ways that do credit to their cause, while respecting the rights of everyone, and do so in a safe manner.