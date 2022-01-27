Do you know a Klamath County School District teacher or staff member who makes an extra effort to inspire and help students? If so, consider nominating them for a Crystal Apple Award.
The Crystal Apple is given to KCSD staff who go above and beyond for students of all backgrounds and abilities. A nominee can be a teacher, a counselor or a classified employee who has been with the district for at least three years.
Community members are encouraged to submit nominations. The Crystal Apple Gala will be April 19 at the Ross Ragland Theater.
“This is an excellent opportunity for people to recognize and thank those special educators who make a positive impact on the lives of our students,” said KCSD Superintendent Glen Szymoniak.
To be nominated, the teacher or staff member must:
• Work for the Klamath County School District for at least three years
• Inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities
• Play an active and useful role in the community as well as the school
• Be poised, articulate and possess the energy to withstand a taxing schedule
You can fill out and submit the nomination form online, or fill out the hard copy of the form and submit it directly to Stephanie Bland, Klamath County School District, 2845 Greensprings Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 9760; blands@kcsd.k12.or.us.
A PDF copy of the form and links to the online nomination form also are available on the KCSD website at www.kcsd.k12.or.us. All nominations are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 18.