Last week Klamath County Rotary Club President, Chris Moudry, met with Klamath Tribal Council and other representatives to donate $2,000 to help support the tribe and community.
The funds came from the Rotary Emergency Fund and are expected to offset some of the many expenses due to the Two Four Two Fire devastation that has affected the tribe and the Chiloquin community. The Klamath Tribes has been working diligently with the local Red Cross and Community Emergency Response Team since the fire started Sept. 7.
“We are happy to accept this generous donation, we are honored that you thought of the Klamath Tribes at this time. Thank you so much for this donation to help our community,” said Don Gentry, Tribal Chairman.
Rotary President Moudry said the organization was "happy to be able to assist in some way. These funds have been in an emergency fund for several years. We decided this fire is definitely an emergency and when we discussed who should receive these funds, of course, the Klamath Tribe’s name came up."