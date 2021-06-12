As local high school seniors prepare for upcoming graduation ceremonies, Klamath County Rotary members are awarding scholarships to deserving recipients across the Basin.
“Once again the Rotary Foundation Scholarship Committee received dozens of qualified and gifted candidates for their scholarships,” said Tracey Lehman, chair of the committee. “This process is always one that gives me hope for the future. There are so many inspiring young people in our community.”
The Rotary Foundation of Klamath County scholarships are awarded to students who best represent the standards and ideals manifested in the lives of the individuals for whom the scholarships are named, and Rotary in general. Students are evaluated and rated on a combination of GPA, school activities, and community involvement. They are also scored on short essays that summarize their extracurricular involvement, needs, and the impact someone special has made on their lives.
Margie Howard Scholarships were established to honor a long-time Klamath County Music teacher. These are awarded to undergraduate college students majoring in fine or performing arts or education. This year’s scholarships were awarded to:
• $2,000 to Karla Hernandez-Maya (Lost River High School, going to Southern Oregon University)
• $1,000 to Abbygail Blakely(Mazama High School, going to Oregon Institute of Technology)
• $1,000 Sierra Niehus (this is a recurring award for continued studies at the University of Montana)
The Ada & G. Ellis Matthews Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who is pursuing a degree in engineering or mathematics. This year’s recipient of $2,000 was Kayden Kappas, a Mazama High School senior who will be attending George Fox University.
The Floyd A. Boyd Scholarship, named after a long-time local Rotarian and endowed by his family, is awarded to a student who has been involved in and has made a positive impact in their community. This year’s recipient of $2,500 is Colten Wright from Lost River High School, who will attend Boise State University.
The Gerald Brown/Don DeFeyter Scholarship is an endowed scholarship awarded in honor of men who held great hope for the youth of the world in general. This year’s $2,500 scholarship winner is Klamath Union High School senior Kaden Coulter, who will attend the University of Oregon.
The Kip Thomet Scholarship is awarded to a student who plans on attending the Oregon Institute of Technology. This year’s recipient of the $2,500 scholarship is Lost River High School senior Maria De La Luz Huizar.
This year, five Klamath County Rotary Foundation Scholarships were awarded:
• $2,000 to McKenna Neubert (Mazama High School, will attend Oregon State University)
• $1,000 to Sapphire Delgado (Klamath Union High School, will attend Portland State University)
• $1,000 to Lena Dreyer ( Henley High School, will attend Oregon Institute of Technology)
• $1,000 to Alexandra Magana (Mazama High School, will attend Oregon State University)
• $1,000 to Carli Moore (Henley High School, will attend Oregon Institute of Technology)
Lehman and fellow Rotarians Guy Jakubowski, Chris Moudry, and Jenine Stuedli participated in award ceremonies and recognized the recipients at Mazama, Klamath Union, Lost River and Henley high schools, respectively.