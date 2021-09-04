Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

Klamath County Public Health attains national accreditation
Klamath County Public Health was recently granted national accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board.
KCPH joins the Oregon Health Authority and 14 other local public health departments in Oregon in accreditation. Accreditation, which is valid for five years means: The measurement of health department performance against a set of nationally recognized, practice-focused and evidenced-based standards; the issuance of recognition of achievement of accreditation within a specified time frame by a nationally recognized entity; the continual development, revision, and distribution of public health standards.
“This was a process that reflects the high level of performance and quality offered by every division of KCPH,” said Director Jennifer Little. “Being able to achieve this honor during the current pandemic speaks to the level of dedication and commitment shown by public health employees. Not even half of Oregon’s local public health authorities are accredited.”
Oregon public health agencies, including KCPH, began exploring accreditation in 2014. In the seven years it has taken to achieve the milestone, KCPH has had three directors and numerous changes in other staff.
The mission of PHAB is to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure and innovation.