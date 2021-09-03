Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Klamath County Chamber postpones centennial celebration
The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce announced it will postpone its centennial celebration and 100th Annual Awards Gala until late 2021 or early 2022. The event had been scheduled for September 25.
“This was a tough decision to make but it feels like the right one for our community,” said Rich Schuster, chamber board president.
Chamber leadership was excited to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its incorporation on Sept. 25 with members and the community, but held a board meeting to reconsider the date and timing given the current uptick in local COVID cases.
“We felt the need to be cautious and protect our neighbors and friends. We really want to be able to come together as a big group and celebrate the accomplishments of our chamber and the Klamath Basin without worry,” said Joe Spendolini, chamber board member.
The chamber will announce the new date in the near future. Ticket sales are still available and both tickets and sponsorships previously purchased will be honored. For questions, contact the chamber at (541) 884-5193 or visit www.klamath.org.