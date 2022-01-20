The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its century of history on Jan. 29 at its 100th Annual Awards Gala and Centennial Celebration.
The celebration will not only commemorate 100 years of service, but will also recognize the individuals and organizations that played important roles through their generous contributions of time and resources to make Klamath the great community we all cherish.
The event will be at Century Aviation, in a private airplane hanger and will feature a full catered dinner, appetizers, drinks, and entertainment. The chamber will present its usual eight awards plus a couple of special, century awards.
The nominees for each award are:
Big IDEA Innovation Award
Elite Retreat
Klamath Revitalization Fund
Nibbley’s
Ontime Pack and Ship
Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union
Packer Plant Company
Pourhorse
Retro Room Records
Ross Ragland Theater
Steen Sports Park
Commitment to Community
Ammond Crawford
Cardinal Flooring and Supply
Cascade Health Alliance
Casey’s Restaurant
Elite Retreat
Elwood Staffing
First Interstate Bank
Jim Whitlock of American Legion Post 8
Klamath Freedom Celebration
Klamath Lake Community Action Services
Kryssi Heitman
Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union
Thai Orchid
Transformations Wellness
Youth Rising
Best Place to Work Award
Almond Aesthetic
Basin Medical Transport
Elite Retreat
Elwood Staffing
First Interstate
Fisher Nicholson
KCEDA
Klamath Insurance Center
OnTime Pack and Ship
Packer Plant Co
Parks and Ratliff
Ross Ragland
Seasons Change
Shasta Family Dental
Super 8
Webb Wilson
Large business category:
Coastal
Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union
Running Y
Spirit of Entrepreneurism
Brad and Judah, Cardinal Flooring
Cheri Monteith, Almond Aesthetic Medicine
Ed Horvath, Three Rivers Vector Control
Gary Clayton, OnTime Pack and Ship
Integral Youth Services
Jamie Jackson, Rocky Mountain Construction
Karli Fussel, Basin Book Trader
Mary Kenneally Putnam, Rare Bird
Matthew Johnson, Seasons Change Heating and Air Conditioning
Mike West
Renee Frye, Sacred Sol
Rigoberto Cisneros, Girasol’s Restaurant
Seth and David, Brevada Brewhouse
Tamera Bancroft, Elite Retreat
Terrance Hunter, Sidelines Pizza
The staff at Ross Ragland
Youth Leadership Award
Abby Cook
Citizens for Safe Schools
Jordyn Bowers
Kennedy Lease
Lifetime Achievement
Bob Kingzett
Dan Keppen
Dick North
Lyle Ahrens
Randy Shaw
Stan Gilbert
Terry Bennett
Pathfinder Award
Barbara Heath
Chad Olney
Christina Zamora
Joe Spendolini
John Barsalou
Melodi McGee
Nic Phair
Tayo Akins