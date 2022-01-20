The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its century of history on Jan. 29 at its 100th Annual Awards Gala and Centennial Celebration.

The celebration will not only commemorate 100 years of service, but will also recognize the individuals and organizations that played important roles through their generous contributions of time and resources to make Klamath the great community we all cherish.

The event will be at Century Aviation, in a private airplane hanger and will feature a full catered dinner, appetizers, drinks, and entertainment. The chamber will present its usual eight awards plus a couple of special, century awards.

The nominees for each award are:

Big IDEA Innovation Award

Elite Retreat

Klamath Revitalization Fund

Nibbley’s

Ontime Pack and Ship

Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union

Packer Plant Company

Pourhorse

Retro Room Records

Ross Ragland Theater

Steen Sports Park

Commitment to Community

Ammond Crawford

Cardinal Flooring and Supply

Cascade Health Alliance

Casey’s Restaurant

Elite Retreat

Elwood Staffing

First Interstate Bank

Jim Whitlock of American Legion Post 8

Klamath Freedom Celebration

Klamath Lake Community Action Services

Kryssi Heitman

Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union

Thai Orchid

Transformations Wellness

Youth Rising

Best Place to Work Award

Almond Aesthetic

Basin Medical Transport

Elite Retreat

Elwood Staffing

First Interstate

Fisher Nicholson

KCEDA

Klamath Insurance Center

OnTime Pack and Ship

Packer Plant Co

Parks and Ratliff

Ross Ragland

Seasons Change

Shasta Family Dental

Super 8

Webb Wilson

Large business category:

Coastal

Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union

Running Y

Spirit of Entrepreneurism

Brad and Judah, Cardinal Flooring

Cheri Monteith, Almond Aesthetic Medicine

Ed Horvath, Three Rivers Vector Control

Gary Clayton, OnTime Pack and Ship

Integral Youth Services

Jamie Jackson, Rocky Mountain Construction

Karli Fussel, Basin Book Trader

Mary Kenneally Putnam, Rare Bird

Matthew Johnson, Seasons Change Heating and Air Conditioning

Mike West

Renee Frye, Sacred Sol

Rigoberto Cisneros, Girasol’s Restaurant

Seth and David, Brevada Brewhouse

Tamera Bancroft, Elite Retreat

Terrance Hunter, Sidelines Pizza

The staff at Ross Ragland

Youth Leadership Award

Abby Cook

Citizens for Safe Schools

Jordyn Bowers

Kennedy Lease

Lifetime Achievement

Bob Kingzett

Dan Keppen

Dick North

Lyle Ahrens

Randy Shaw

Stan Gilbert

Terry Bennett

Pathfinder Award

Barbara Heath

Chad Olney

Christina Zamora

Joe Spendolini

John Barsalou

Melodi McGee

Nic Phair

Tayo Akins

