Jordan Rainwater of Belweather Farm near Keno is among two farmers providing carrots to the Klamath County School District for the Oct. 21 Klamath Carrot Crunch, an annual Countdown to Crunch event that celebrates National Farm to School Month. Rainwater also works as the district’s Farm to School coordinator.
Jacob Culp, 11, and Johanna Culp, 8, enjoy carrots grown on their family farm — Belweather Farm near Keno.
Photo courtesy Klamath County School District
Kent Simons of Simple Gifts Farm holds up two recently harvested carrots that were grown on his half-acre in the south suburbs.
Photo courtesy Klamath County School District
Grab a carrot and join students across the Klamath County School District on Oct. 21 for the fourth annual Countdown to Crunch in celebration of National Farm to School Month.
In past years, students have crunched Oregon-grown apples and Klamath-grown spinach. This year, Kent Simons from Simple Gifts Farm and Jordan Rainwater from Belweather Farm are supplying the district with more than 4,000 fresh carrots for the Klamath Carrot Crunch.
Carrot seeds were planted in July for harvest in mid-October, but the concept of growing local carrots for schools was planted years ago, according to Patty Case, OSU Extension Service educator.
Simons started Simple Gifts Farm in 2015 and grows more than 40 varieties of vegetables, melons, and berries on his half-acre plot just a couple of blocks from Stearns Elementary School in the south suburbs. He sells his produce at the Klamath Falls Farmers Market, Klamath Farmers Online Marketplace and through a CSA, a community supported agriculture subscription service.
“Carrots grow well in the Klamath Basin but take time to sprout, thin, weed, harvest and clean,” he said. “Carrots are a mystery. You don’t know what you have until you pull it out of the ground.”
Rainwater, who also will provide schools with carrots harvested from her Keno-area farm, coordinates Farm to School efforts for the Klamath County School District.
“This event is designed to acknowledge local growers who have joined the effort to feed our youth,” she said. “On average, a food travels about 1,500 miles to get to our community. These carrots came from farms located just a short drive from area schools. The annual Countdown to Crunch helps students understand where their food comes from and supports our local growers and economy.”
Community members who want to participate can purchase Oregon-grown carrots at local grocery stores, or online at www.kfom.org.