While stuck in COVID quarantine, the board members of Klamath Basin Youth Without Borders (KBYWB) got to work in constructing a new program for youth to travel with ease once Global Village allows trips, while also developing beautification projects at home in the Klamath Basin.
This will allow low income youth to travel with the program with all expenses covered, in return for 100 hours of community building services.
KBYWB’s mission is to foster cultural understanding, acceptance and respect between our youth and aid recipients with the goal to partner with the community in service projects at home and abroad.
The organization works in partnership with Habitat for Humanity’s “Global Village” to allow youth the opportunity to travel abroad to developing countries and build homes over spring break. With this grant, KBYWB is planning a trip the spring of 2022.
The Color the Community project is funded through the Oregon Community Foundation and will allow 12 youth and 3 adults the ability to complete 100 service hours in return for their coming spring trip. This will cover all project materials, travel expenses, and efforts of the organization to further make the Klamath Basin a beautiful place to live.
To learn more about KBYWB and their upcoming projects, visit kbwyb.org