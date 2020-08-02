Six candidates from local schools are running for Potato Festival Queen. The festival will be held in Merrill on October 17.
Zoe Hill Sparks is Klamath Falls born and raised and attends Klamath Union High School. She is the daughter of Jeff Sparks and Amy Hill and has a younger sister, Zia.
Jennifer Ibarra-Barajas is a senior at Mazama High School. She was born and raised in Klamath Falls by parents Evelia and Jose Ibarra. She is the oldest of her three siblings.
Gabby Haskins of Lost River High School is the daughter of Norma Lou and Brent Haskins, and the granddaughter of Margaret and Vergil “Mud” Haskins and Betty Lou and Norman Ryckman.
Grace Nyseth is the candidate from Henley High School. She is the daughter of Christie Cahill and Ryan and Rhonda Nyseth of Malin. She has a younger sister, Samantha Nyseth.
Annette Chavez is representing Tulelake High School. Annette’s parents are Alejandra and Javier Chavez. She has two younger siblings, Quetzalli and Jireh.
Tayla Berry is the candidate from Bonanza High School. She was born in Gresham and raised by her grandparents Danny and Tena Mays. She is an only child and spent all four years attending Bonanza High School.
The queen is chosen using a point system, and the girls compete in four equal areas: talent, poise and personality, ticket sales and written composition. If the talent show portion will be open to the public depends on health advisories in the fall.
The candidates are currently busy selling raffle tickets, the money from which helps fund the festival. First prize in the raffle is $500 cash.