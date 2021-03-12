Klamath Outdoor Science School recently received a $1,266 grant from the Klamath Basin Audubon Society to purchase 40 pairs of compact binoculars that will be used in KOSS programs and will also be available for loan to area educators.
The 8x21 binoculars will be just the right size for small hands and faces, lightweight, easy to focus, and brightly colored. They replace older and heavier binoculars purchased by KBAS more than a decade ago for the Klamath Basin Birding Trail Kits. Most of those binoculars are now in disrepair.
The class sets of binoculars are one of the most popular of the Klamath Basin Environmental Education Kits that are managed by KOSS. Classroom teachers and outdoor educators can check out any of these kits for use with students. A complete list of kits available is on the KOSS website at www.klamathoutdoorschool.org.