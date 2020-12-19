The Kindergarten Readiness Partnership (KPI), a program of South Central Early Learning Hub and Douglas Education Service District, has provided funding for 1,300 “Teach My” kits for preschoolers, according to a news release.
The kits will be distributed in Klamath County during the holiday season.
Parents will receive kits to help them facilitate learning in reading, printing, numbers to 100, and early math concepts while promoting fine motor skills. Each kit comes with a step-by-step guide, available in English and Spanish, designed for a daily 20-minute parent-child interaction giving their child a head start entering kindergarten.
Klamath County partners distributing the kits to families include: Early Childhood Intervention, Klamath Family Head Start, Oregon Child Development Coalition, Klamath County Library, Klamath County Community Corrections, Klamath County Developmental Disability Services, Klamath County Women, Infants, & Children, Healthy Families, The Klamath Tribes, Oregon Department of Human Services, and other agencies working with families.