Smiles were abundant on Saturday, Oct. 2 — National Take a Kid Biking Day — at the Moore Park Skills Park.
The kids all had a blast as they rode over rocks, drops, and wooden caterpillar shaped roll over features. All the kids were eager to test their prowess at the new Moore Park Skills park. The two best phrases that resonated throughout the event were “That was fun” and “Let’s do that again!”
While some brought their own bikes to the event, many of the kids took advantage of the bike program fleet and helmets through Shasta Elementary School.
Theresa Ross spearheaded this bike program for her school by writing grants. These bikes and helmets were purchased with these grant funds. The grant funds were offered through Safe Routes for Schools, and Cycle Oregon.
Ross also led a project for a small bike park at Shasta Elementary school. Their booster club and school paid for the materials for Shasa Park. The features and park were charitably built by Dennis Ross, John Kellom, and Glen Johnson.
There are several trails at the skills park in succession of difficulty. Those trails are signed with colors and symbols according to difficulty. Green circle being the easiest and black diamond trail being the hardest.
One of the youths in attendance was Addie Witt. She and others were riding on the new trails. Addie was swiftly riding along one of the many new corners at the skills park. As Addie confidently rode into a turn, her bike slid out causing a crash. Even after getting a bit scuffed up from going into a corner a little too fast, she got her bike situated again and conquered one of the many wooden features that are located at the new Moore Park skills park.
Another youth that came to the event was sixth grader Ray Jackson. Ray conquered all of the trails, including the more difficult black diamond trails aptly named rock and roll and tight turns. The two black diamonds in the skills park employ twisty turns, and rocks to test and improve your skills.
Kids with push bikes were able to negotiate the green trail. You can go as high as the Mountain peak, or stay lower near the Gingerbread house and the skills park.