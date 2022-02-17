The Keno Lions Club is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior living in the Keno Elementary School attendance area.

Scholarship applications are due by April 8 and are available from high school counselors, on the Keno Lions Club Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/kenolionsclub or by e-mailing dkklooster@charter.net or gnocchi1234@hotmail.com.

The Keno Lions have been presenting scholarships to students since 1985.

