The Klamath County School District will host drive-thru Play 2 Learn Nights this month for families of 3- to 5-year-olds.
Families are invited to drive up to one of the school sites for a free Play 2 Learn bag of educational books and toys. The purpose of the event is to provide parents and guardians with the support they need to help their children be ready for kindergarten.
Peterson and Chiloquin elementary schools kicked off the 12-event series on Thursday.
Here is the full schedule:
n April 13: Great Basin Homeschool Center, 5-7 p.m.
n April 13: Merrill Elementary, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
n April 14: Gilchrist Elementary, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
n April 14: Malin Elementary, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
n April 15: Bonanza Elementary, 5-6 p.m.
n April 15: Henley Elementary, 5-7 p.m.
n April 20: Ferguson Elementary, 4-5 p.m.
n April 22: Stearns Elementary, 5-6 p.m.
n April 22: Shasta Elementary, 5-6 p.m.
The educational toys in the bags support what the district calls the Klamath Basics – Maximize Love, Manage Stress; Talk, Sing, and Point; Count, Group, and Compare; Explore through Movement and Play; and Read and Discuss Stories.
For more information and videos on how to use the Klamath Basics with children at home, go to the KCSD website at www.kcsd.k12.or.us and click on the Klamath Basics tab on the right side of the page. Videos are available in English and Spanish.