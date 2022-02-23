Born out of a desire to preserve memories of past holidays spent with loved ones lost, two Klamath Community College students embarked on a year-round effort to provide new Christmas memories for families in need in the Klamath Basin.
Laurel Shawhan and Cory Moon worked together for many years at the iQor Call Center in Dorris and became close friends. One year, Cory decided to surprise his brother, a self-described “bah-humbug,” with a fully decorated Christmas tree in his home. He then decided to expand that effort to help other families. Laurel showed immediate interest, sparking an idea that has evolved into an annual collaborative drive to assist as many families in need as possible.
The iQor Call Center was shut down in 2019, displacing approximately 300 employees. Certified by the Trade Act because the jobs were outsourced outside the United States, under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act former employees were provided benefits to retrain, relocate, or receive on-the-job training opportunities. Shawhan and Moon took advantage, first joining the K-CET program at KCC to earn their GED before enrolling as full-time KCC students.
Shawhan is now preparing to graduate from the Business Admin program this term and Moon is in his second year of the Diesel program. When not focused on their career aspirations, their ongoing efforts to collect and deliver artificial Christmas trees to families that cannot otherwise afford one has grown exponentially into a vast year-round venture.
Dubbed “Minnie Moon’s Giving Tree” in recognition of Shawhan’s mother and Moon’s brother respectively, both now deceased; over the past four years their efforts to provide quality Christmas memories for families has developed into a near full-time charity to collect and store Christmas décor while identifying those in need of their services.
“From the time we were little kids my mom (Minnie) always made a point to help out at least one family at the holiday time, whether scrounging change to pay for somebody’s tree stand or whatever they might need,” explained Shawhan of her motivations. “It was that good deed that we did each year, and every year it got a little bigger to where we adopted whole families down there and paid for everything – trees, stockings, dinner, gifts. So when we moved up here I started doing the giving trees each year, and when Cory had this idea I saw it as a way to continue what my mom taught me.”
Throughout the year Moon spends much of his free time scouring yard sales and thrift stores in search of affordable artificial trees, ornaments, lights and other decorative materials, while Laurel spends any surplus income on ornamental purchases. They also welcome any donations of Christmas décor, but noted a particular need for tree toppers. The collection is stored in garages, though they admit at this point they are in dire need of a dedicated storage shed. Through the Minnie Moon Giving Tree Facebook page they collect applications from families needing assistance and proactively seek out donations from the community.
“We don’t necessarily want to help out the exact same people twice, so we do an application process to track all we have helped,” said Moon. “We give them the option of if they can keep it and store it then do that for the next year. If they can’t, call me and I’ll pick it up and we’ll store it and they can apply next year. I want to connect to the families that have young kids and want to do something for Christmas but can’t afford it.”
In 2021 their collective efforts provided 41 Christmas trees and décor to families that otherwise would not have had a festive Christmas experience. The year before that they helped out 37 families.
After graduating from KCC both plan to continue their collaborative efforts, growing the number of families they assist each year. While not yet an official 501c3, should more financial donations come their way they see formal nonprofit status as an inevitability as need and charitable donations continue to grow.
“To me, decorating the tree with my mom and brother was always about making memories,” reflected Moon. “There’s a lot of families that can’t afford trees. There was one family this year that had garland in the shape of a tree on their wall, that was going to be the only tree they got until we stepped in.”
Shawhan, who serves as a teaching assistant at KCC, has seen firsthand the impact their charitable efforts have had on the KCC campus. “I was talking to an instructor about what we do, and a student next to me leaned over and asked with tears in her eyes, ‘Is that you? I just got a tree from you!’”
“Whatever your tradition is, we just want to make sure kids have a great experience,” added Shawhan.
To assist Minnie Moon’s Giving Tree visit their Facebook page.