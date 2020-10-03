Klamath Community College’s 2020 registered nursing graduates again earned a 100 percent pass rate on their national board exams.
This is the third consecutive year KCC registered nursing graduates earned a 100 percent pass rate on their first attempt for the National Council Licensure Examination-Registered Nurse, which is an exam that must be passed to become a licensed registered nurse in the United States and Canada.
The nine students in the Class of 2020 were: Abigail Yates, Aubrey Westfall, Debra Esparza, Holdyn Polley, Karina Lagunas-Zarate, Leslie Starr, Rachael Sasser, Talythah Pena, and Tatiana Tanner.
The students started KCC’s seven-term nursing program in 2018 and completed the program in August 2020. The program provides more than 1,000 hours of hands-on training in the on-campus skills lab and simulation lab, and in clinical settings, which includes 270 hours of on-the-job training at Sky Lakes Medical Center or Lake District Hospital.
Vice President of Academic Affairs Jamie Jennings noted that KCC’s nursing program is a result of the collaborative efforts of KCC and the Lake Health District, which has sponsored KCC’s nursing program since its inception in 2013.
“Congratulations to KCC faculty, staff, and students and a special thanks to our rural health partner Lake Health District,” Jennings said. “It is exciting and rewarding to see our graduates help meet local needs for high quality healthcare providers in both Klamath and Lake counties.”