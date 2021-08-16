Klamath Community College will partner with the 142nd Wing in Portland to establish an educational testing center for airmen in northwest Oregon and Washington to assist in college degree completion and career advancement.
KCC will support development of the new 500-square-foot testing center, located at the Portland Air National Guard Base, at the request of the 142nd Wing. The center will serve 1,500 enlisted officers across several military branches and is slated to open in September.
“Together we will provide educational benefits for our citizen airmen, soldiers, seamen, and Coast Guard personnel to progress not only in their military careers, but afford them the opportunity to bring skills and education into their civilian communities,” said Bobbi Kennedy, group superintendent for the 142nd Wing Mission Support Group.
The center will provide college-level examination program testing for college math and other courses required to complete a Community College of the Air Force degree or an associate degree.
KCC will provide the center with five computers and the tests will be proctored in-person, at the Portland location, once per month, by KCC employees. KCC will also provide education advising to service members who use the center.
KCC Veterans Services Director Tracy Heap noted that once the testing center is open, enlisted Oregon residents who want to take a CLEP test will no longer have to go to Tacoma, a roundtrip that can take a full day or sometimes require an overnight stay.