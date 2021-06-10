Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple Church
Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Calvary Temple Church, 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m. This week’s message is called “The fight.” We wear masks and social distance. Location: 310 South Chiloquin Road.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship at 9:30 a.m., Pastor Smith will preach on “What should I do with my guilt?” Sermons and radio messages posted at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
Service at 10:30 a.m., “God the Preserver of Man” is the sermon subject. “...The beloved of the Lord shall dwell in safety by him; and the Lord shall cover him all the day long, and he shall dwell between his shoulders.” (Deuteronomy) Location: 806 Oak Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
You can also visit us online Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Following local COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are welcome to join congregations at 6630 Alva Ave. at 10:30 a.m. or 501 Martin Street at 9 or 11 a.m. For those who wish to join remotely, services are streamed online with no code required.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. — a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover Church
Crossover Church is moving to a new location. Sunday service will take place from 10-11 a.m. at Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave. For information, call 541-891-0477
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Service at 10:45 a.m. Message is on “Genesis 22:1-24 The Lord will provide.” Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Location: 7451 South 6th St, Klamath Falls. Call 541-633-9244 for information.
First Presbyterian Church
Service at 10 a.m., at 601 Pine St or at klamathfpc.com via livestreaming button. Message is: “Agents of hope.”
First United Methodist Church
Worship service in sanctuary at 10:30 a.m., singing on front lawn at 11 a.m. with Jean Freeman giving the message. Face coverings and social distancing required. Service on Facebook Live and then uploaded to YouTube.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church in Klamath Falls. We are available via Zoom, and have reopened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Heritage service Sunday at 8:30 a.m., contemporary at 11 a.m., both with Pastor Lou Schneider. Council meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m., book club Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. on zoom.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Will meet for worship via zoom this Sunday at 10 a.m., call 541-884-3452 for the zoom access code.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends Church is a semi-programmed Quaker Meeting. In-person services in church parking lot at 10 a.m. and worship over Zoom. For the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Service on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St., across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Live services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. 1st Avenue. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. On Facebook, Youtube and www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Service at 10 a.m., Dave Glidden will share the sermon “Ponder” based on Mark 4:26-34. Charles Charles will provide music. Location: 12570 Highway 39.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Worship services at 10:30 a.m., fellowship after. Sermon series on Mark continues with “Why parables?.” Sermons and devotional aids access via Facebook or peaceepc.org. Location: 4431 South Sixth St, contact 541-884-5057.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Masses held Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Wednesday-Friday at 8 a.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Swap meet will be May 22 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., spaces available for vendors. Call 541-884-4566 for information or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Sunday service at 10 a.m., Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of month. Services also on Facebook. Address: 1211 Main Street.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Worship at 11 a.m. on Saturday presented by Adventist Christian School. Sabbath School classes at 10 a.m., adults and children. Meals available, community service distribution at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Worship at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in Fellowship Hall. Services live on YouTube.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Saturdays at 5 p.m., and from Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.
Westside Community Church
Covid-19 protocols continue to be in place for all church activities. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit facebook page.