Marriage licenses were issued to the following couples by the Klamath County Clerk’s Office in July:
Jennifer Rose Casteel, 37, and William Bryan Powless, 41, both Klamath Falls.
Angelina Marie Fields, 31, and Jeremy Joshua DeHart, 33, both Klamath Falls.
Isabella Christine Gonzalez, 18, Klamath Falls, and Rigoberto Zendejas-Ochoa Jr., 20, Merrill.
Lorrie Dawn Miller, 35, and Charles Wayne Phillips Jr., 51, both Klamath Falls.
Kiana Skye Sell, 24, and Brett Benjamin Doshier, 26, both Klamath Falls.
Billy Lee Laws, 67, and Linda Joyce Passerini, 65, both Klamath Falls.
Cody Perales, 27, and Alexandra Paige Carter, 28, both Monument, Colo.
Rex Homer Ervin, 79, Klamath Falls, and Patty A. Meek, 65, Myrtle Creek.
Christopher Grant Sharp, 34, and Valerie Marie Navarrette, 52, both Klamath Falls.
Brendan James Brunsdon, 21, Klamath Falls, and Rebecca Lynn Maier, 23, Tulelake.
Katelynn Marie Donovan-Smith, 25, and Brandon James Hoblitzell, 29, both Klamath Falls.
Nicole Lynn Stephens, 34, Klamath Falls, and Christopher Daniel Dahl, 38, Sprague River.
Caitlin Ryan Campbell, 22, Klamath Falls, and Jared Thomas Leslie, 24, Dairy.
Alyena Rae Johnson, 24, and Patrick Lee Witcraft, 25, both Klamath Falls.
Belmaris Rodriguez Hernandez, 19, and Omar Colmenares Pacheco, 23, both Bonanza.
Carla Jean Starkey-Brannon, 55, Klamath Falls, and James Jay Brannon Jr., 58, Sprague River.
Gilberth Angel Villanueva de Leon, 20, and Lizeth Alcala Garcia, 20, both Merrill.
Emily Dianna Chamberland, 24, and Victor Ivan Vazquez-Silva, 27, both Klamath Falls.
Hannah Lee-Nicole Costa, 27, and Samuel Wesley Whitlatch, 27, both Klamath Falls.
Chelsea Elizabeth Matejsek, 27, and Shane Michael Stewart, 27, both Klamath Falls.
Lillian Sally Ridgeway, 21, and Culley Aaron Dumbeck, 25, both Klamath Falls.
Taylor Renee Whitten, 26, and Nicholas John Allen Jr., 26, both Klamath Falls.
Alyssa Marie Jones, 25, and Zachary Charles Sweeney, 27, both Klamath Falls.
Devin Louise Perkins, 39, and Jarrod Lee Huggins Sr., 43, both Klamath Falls.
Kurtis Oliver Pipkin, 23, and Taylor Jelece Stork, 22, both Klamath Falls.
Victor Charles Podojil, 49, and Anna Marie Harsch, 37, both Klamath Falls.
Henry Leo Ramos III, 36, and Kristina Lanae Johnston, 33, both Klamath Falls.
Audrey Marie Mills, 24, and Mitchell Ryan Nechamkin, 28, both Keno.
Michael Allan Thompson, 46, and Cynthia Lynn Trausch, 48, both Klamath Falls.
Daniel Stephan Holloway, 37, and Angel Nichole Gandolfo, 33, both Dorris.
Juan Carlos Nares Sr., 52, and Antonia Perez, 56, both Klamath Falls.
Robert John Cardoza, 48, and Stephanie Lyn Shaffer, 45, both Klamath Falls.
Josue Lee Gomez-Alvarez, 29, Tulelake, and Andrea Santillan, 22, Klamath Falls.
Rachelle Lynn Brown, 44, and Jake Allen Greer, 42, both Klamath Falls.
Matthew David Ferguson, 31, and Charli Sharee Shockley, 29, both Klamath Falls.
Troy Calvin Harris Clayton, 38, and Alison Kathleen Jones, 31, both Klamath Falls.
Felecia Ann Nicole Clowers, 25, and Daniel William Clausing, 23, both Klamath Falls.
Brandon Daniel League, 27, and Kelsey Virigina Ann, 25, both Klamath Falls.
Kodie Croft Lemos, 32, and Kyle David Verley, 37, both Merrill.
Donald Andresen Ludwig, 48, and Melissa Kelley Purvis, 51, both Klamath Falls.
Matthew Scott Pollard, 51, and Charlotte Elizabeth Waters, 50, both Klamath Falls.
Lindsay Joy Wallenburn, 28, and Jared Alan Rochelle, 32, both Portland.
Kera Page Kennedy, 26, and Brandon Michael Bremer, 30, both Klamath Falls.
Jolene Christine Kent, 30, and James Lawrence Stratton, 36, both Klamath Falls.
Austin Duane McGrew, 23, and Dannette Heather Gerber, 23, both Klamath Falls.
Scott Delbert McKay, 48, and Sheila Lorraine Stafford, 48, both Klamath Falls.
Carly Joy Bigby, 24, Klamath Falls, and Ryan Michael Lynch, 28, Pendleton.
Ashley Marie Weise, 31, and Corey Thomas Wayne Moore, 29, Klamath Falls.
Kevin McLean Elks, 53, and Lynn McNeiley, 49, both Tetonia, Idaho.
Laura Ann Benson, 43, and Michael Turturici, 50, both Klamath Falls.
Michael Owen Holgate Sr., 57, and Lea Danielle Madden, 45, both Bly.
Caylia Kathleen McDaniel, 24, and John Lewis Quinn, 26, both Klamath Falls.
Samantha Rene Bedal, 19, and Kaylee Mae Singletary, 20, both Klamath Falls.
William Eugene King, 28, and Stephanie Michelle Lizama, 26, both Klamath Falls.
Kayla Ann Corona, 28, and Chad Edward Alston, 27, both Klamath Falls.
Jamie Lynn Swanson, 52, and Richard Earl Spicher, 48, both Klamath Falls.