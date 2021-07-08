Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. The next is July 10 from 10 a.m. to noon, with refreshments and visiting at 9:30 a.m. The theme will be “Freedom.” Following the meeting, people can stay for lunch, drinks and conversation. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple Church
Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Calvary Temple Church, 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Showing two short films: “The Blessing Pot: A Vision of Love” and “Fishers”, followed by a short sermon, “The Promise” from Pastor Rich. Address: 310 South Chiloquin Road.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship at 9:30 a.m., Pastor Smith will preach on Mark, “Is this not the carpenter, the son of Mary?” Sermons and radio messages posted at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. “Sacrament” is the sermon subject. Corinthians 5:8, ”let us keep the feast, not with old leaven, neither with the leaven of malice and wickedness; but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth.” Location: 806 Oak. Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
You can also visit us online Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Following local COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are welcome to join congregations at 6630 Alva Ave. at 10:30 a.m. or 501 Martin Street at 9 or 11 a.m. For those who wish to join remotely, services are streamed online with no code required.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. — a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover Church
Crossover Church is moving to a new location. Sunday service will take place from 10-11 a.m. at Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave. For information, call 541-891-0477
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Service at 10:45 a.m. Series on Genesis continues with “The Lord is always present.” Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Location: 7451 South 6th St, Klamath Falls. Call 541-633-9244 for information.
First Presbyterian Church
Service at 10 a.m. in person or at klamathfpc.com via livestreaming button. Message is: “Jesus and the world.” Location: 601 Pine Street.
First United Methodist Church
Worship service in sanctuary at 10:30 a.m., singing on front lawn at 11 a.m. Jean Freeman gives the message. Service live on Facebook and then uploaded to YouTube. On July 18, worship service will be at Wiard Park, with guest speaker Leroy Barber, conference director of innovation and disruption. Location: 230 N 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church in Klamath Falls. We are available via Zoom, and have reopened for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont.
Hope Hope Lutheran Church
Heritage service Sunday at 8:30 a.m., contemporary at 11 a.m., both presided by Pastor Lou Schneider. Second service recorded. Between services coffee at Luther Square Lounge. Two services through the summer. Sunday School resumes in the fall. Info on Vacation Bible School coming soon. Call 541-884-6414 for information. Location: 2314 Homedale Road.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Outdoor worship Sunday at 9 a.m. in church courtyard. Location: 1175 Crescent Avenue.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends Church is a semi-programmed Quaker Meeting. In-person services in church parking lot at 10 a.m. and worship over Zoom. For the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Service on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St., across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Live services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. 1st Avenue. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. On Facebook, Youtube and www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Service at 10 a.m., Dave Glidden will share sermon “Be careful what you promise” based on Mark. Charles Charles will provide music. Location: 12570 Highway 39.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Worship services at 10:30 a.m., fellowship after. Sermon series on Mark continues with “Jesus calms the storm.” Sermons and devotional aids access via Facebook or peaceepc.org. Location: 4431 South Sixth St, contact 541-884-5057.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Masses held Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Wednesday-Friday at 8 a.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call 541-884-4566 for information or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Sunday service at 10 a.m., Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of month. Services also on Facebook. Address: 1211 Main Street.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Worship at 11 a.m. on Saturday. “I think I can see, part 2” presented by head elder Fabio Rivera. Sabbath School classes at 10 a.m., adults and children. Meals available, community service distribution at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Worship at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in Fellowship Hall. Services live on YouTube. Location: 1735 Main Street.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Saturdays at 5 p.m., and from Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our Facebook page.
Westside Community Church
Covid-19 protocols continue to be in place for all church activities. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit facebook page.