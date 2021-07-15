Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. The next is July 10 from 10 a.m. to noon, with refreshments and visiting at 9:30 a.m. The theme will be “Freedom.” Following the meeting, people can stay for lunch, drinks and conversation. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
Online meetings on Mondays and on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a meaningful conversations group.
Calvary Temple Church
Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Calvary Temple Church, 2161 Garden Ave.
Chiloquin Christian Center
Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10 a.m. Showing two short films: “The Blessing Pot: A Vision of Love” and “Fishers”, followed by a short sermon, “The Promise” from Pastor Rich. Address: 310 South Chiloquin Road.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship at 9:30 a.m., Pastor Smith will preach on Amos, “When false prophet meets true prophet.” Sermons and radio messages posted at www.lutherankf.org. Address: 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. This week’s subject is “Life”. Considered will be Psalms 42:8 “… the Lord will command his lovingkindness in the daytime, and in the night his song shall be with me, and my prayer unto the God of my life.” All are welcome. Location: 806 Oak. Ave.
Church of the Nazarene
You can also visit us online Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Following local COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are welcome to join congregations at 6630 Alva Ave. at 10:30 a.m. or 501 Martin Street at 9 or 11 a.m. For those who wish to join remotely, services are streamed online with no code required.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. — a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Crossover Church
Crossover Church is moving to a new location. Sunday service will take place from 10-11 a.m. at Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave. For information, call 541-891-0477
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Service at 10:45 a.m. Series on Genesis continues with “God is faithful despite our unfaithfulness”. Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Location: 7451 South 6th St, Klamath Falls. Call 541-633-9244 for information.
First Presbyterian Church
Service at 10 a.m. in person or at klamathfpc.com via livestreaming button. Message is on The Gospel of John — “The Search for Jesus Christ.” Location: 601 Pine Street.
First United Methodist Church
On Sunday, July 18, we will hold our worship service in the pavilion at Wiard Park beginning at 10:30 am. Special guest preacher is Leroy Barber, Conference Director of Innovation for an Engaged Church (aka The Director of Innovation and Disruption). We will hold a barbecue following worship. All are invited. Church location: 230 N 10th St.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church in Klamath Falls. We are available via Zoom, and have reopened for regular and auxiliary services. Location: 2550 Altamont.
Hope Hope Lutheran Church
Heritage service Sunday at 8:30 a.m., contemporary at 11 a.m., both are Holy Communion services presided by Pastor Lou Schneider. Second service recorded. Between services coffee at Luther Square Lounge. Sunday School resumes in the fall. Info on Vacation Bible School coming soon. Wednesday, July 21, book group meets at 4:30 over ZOOM. For more information call Hope Lutheran at 541-884-6414. Location: 2314 Homedale Road.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Outdoor worship will take place in the courtyard of Klamath Lutheran Church at 9:00 on Sunday morning, along with zoom worship online. Please email klamathlutheran@gmail.com, for a zoom entry.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends Church is a semi-programmed Quaker Meeting. Worship services are at 10 a.m. on Sundays inside our meetinghouse. Please wear a mask if you’re not fully vaccinated/masks optional if fully vaccinated. For Sunday service Zoom link email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Service on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St., across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Last Days Harvest Ministries
Saturday Night Live services every Saturday at 6 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. 1st Avenue. Home fellowship meetings throughout week. On Facebook, Youtube and www.lastdaysharvestministries.com. For info call 541-891-9243 or 541-783-2428
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Service at 10 a.m., Dave Glidden will share sermon. Charles Charles will provide music. MUSICAL CONCERT Sunday, July 18, 4 p.m.: “Love...The Good, The Bad, But Never Ugly” by Charles C. Charles and Tyler Heitkamp. The concert is 1 hour and includes songs from the 60’s and 70’s by the Everly Brothers, Dolly Parton, The Beatles, Elvis Presley and more. All are welcome. Location: 12570 Highway 39.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Worship services at 10:30 a.m., fellowship after. Sermon series on Mark continues with “Jesus calms the storm.” Sermons and devotional aids access via Facebook or peaceepc.org. Location: 4431 South Sixth St, contact 541-884-5057.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Masses held Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Wednesday-Friday at 8 a.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. Registration on website. Call 541-884-4566 for information or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. Location: 815 High St.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Sunday service at 10 a.m., Holy Communion the first and third Sundays and Morning Prayer the second, fourth and fifth Sundays of month. Services also on Facebook. Address: 1211 Main Street.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Worship at 11 a.m. on Saturday will continue the “Getting Acquainted” series. Sabbath School classes at 10 a.m., adults and children. Meals available, community service distribution at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Worship at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in Fellowship Hall. Services live on YouTube. Location: 1735 Main Street.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us for Mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Masses also Saturdays at 5 p.m., and from Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our Facebook page.
Westside Community Church
Covid-19 protocols continue to be in place for all church activities. Information: 541-591-4990 or visit facebook page.