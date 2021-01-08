Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. On Jan. 9, the meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon, with refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and lunch after. This month’s theme is “Breakthroughs and turnarounds.” Guest speaker will be Charlene Loughlin, and her message is “Rest in the midst of uncertainty.” Distancing will be observed. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
The Bahai’s of Klamath Falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a meaningful conversations group. This week’s topic is “Finding peace in chaotic times.”
Chiloquin Christian Center
This Sunday, Jan. 10, Chiloquin Christian Center church is sharing about the Reason for the Rainbow and how the Lord is a promise keeper! Our fellowship time starts at 9:30 a.m. and the service begins at 10 a.m. We will be wearing masks in the building and maintain six feet social distance. Our services are streaming on our Facebook page. We are located at 310 South Chiloquin Rd. in Chiloquin, 97624. Come and join us — it’s worth the drive!
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday, Jan. 3 at 9:30 a.m. — Worship. Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Matthew 2:1-12: “The Glory of the Christ Child Is Revealed.” Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org. Church Address — 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
“God” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “... The Lord our God, the Lord is one!” (Deuteronomy). Sunday School and childcare are available at the same time.
Church of the Nazarene
Advent “A Thrill of Hope” church service at 10:45 a.m. You can also visit us online Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Sunday, Jan. 10 Evergreen Baptist Fellowship welcomes all to come worship with us. Our sermons are biblically based with application for today. We continue our series in Genesis at 10:45 a.m. Our message will be “Genesis 8:1-22 God Remembers” We offer an open and interactive Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. We are located at 7451 South 6th St. in Klamath Falls. Please call 541-633-9244 with any questions.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to join us at: klamathfpc.com this Sunday morning for a virtual service beginning at 10 a.m. On our home page you will find a “Livestreaming” button which is linked to our YouTube page. There is no in-house service on Jan. 3.
First United Methodist Church
Due to continuing high COVID numbers, our January 3 worship service will be online only on our YouTube channel. Pastor James Matichuk will be preaching and Byron Beach will be liturgist. Previous worship services are available on our website at https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/KlamathFallsFirstUMC, and our YouTube channel.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, nonprofit church, registered as such through the federal government and the state. We announced our opening early last spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the governor’s lockdown. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and have re-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
HAPPY NEW YEAR! Worship services at Hope Lutheran continue to be both in person and online. First service is at 8:30 a.m. and second service is at 11 a.m. Pastor Lou Schneider will officiate at both services which will center upon the book of John, chapter 1, verses 1 – 18. “We have seen his glory, the glory of the One and Only, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.” Sunday School will resume on ZOOM this week (packets may be picked up at the church) and Youth Group resumes on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. over ZOOM. Confirmation class will continue on January 11. The Book group will be discussing the book, “A Different Kind of Happiness” by Dr. Larry Crabb on Jan. 20. This Monday, Jan. 4 the Women of Hope will be meeting in the Luther Square lounge. Bring your own lunch, beverage, and mask please.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church ELCA meets for Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. via zoom during this time of pandemic. Please call 541-884-3452 or email Klamathlutheran@gmail.com, for zoom entry via computer or phone. Klamath Lutheran is a Reconciling in Christ congregation.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends Church is holding worship over Zoom at 10 a.m. on Sundays. If you would like the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Our worship is Christ-centered and reverent. You can learn more by reading the Westminster Catechism or better yet join us this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
Steve Mark will share a sermon titled “Baptism in the Holy Spirit” based on Mark 1:4-11 and Acts 19:1-7. at the 10 a.m. services at 12570 Hwy 39. Charles Charles will provide the music. We practice social distancing.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beatty will continue his series on Paul’s letter to the Romans this Sunday at Peace Memorial EPC, 4431 South Sixth St. This week’s sermon is “A Living Sacrifice” from Romans 12:1-8.The adult study group will meet this at 9 a.m. to continue a study of “From Jacob to the Wilderness.” Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the church website, peaceepc.org.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church will observe the Second Sunday After Christmas with a Holy Communion Service at 10 a.m. Bishop David Fleming will celebrate, assisted by Bishop Paul Leeman, and the sermon is titled, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” We continue to offer an Evening Prayer Service Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
St. Pius X Catholic Church would like to invite you to join us at Saturday Vigil Mass at 5:00 pm, and Sunday Mass at 9:00 am & 11:30 am. We are located at 4880 Bristol Ave.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Klamath Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church is open for services. This Sabbath, Jan. 2, our worship service at 11 a.m. titled “Stop and Go” will be presented by Pastor Jim Osborne. Adult and Children’s Sabbath School classes will be held at 10 a.m. Meals will be available and Community Service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it live on Facebook and later in the afternoon on Youtube.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.