Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. This month’s theme is “Love’s Touch.” With Valentine’s Day approaching, we are reminded of the people we love and the ones that love us. There will be short stories, open discussion and sharing. The meeting is Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon, with refreshments starting at 9:30 a.m. with lunch after. Distancing will be observed. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
The Bahai’s of Klamath Falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a meaningful conversations group. This week’s topic is “Beyond tolerance.”
Chiloquin Christian Center
This Sunday, Chiloquin Christian Center pastor Rich Peterson will share a sermon that talks about how children see God through their eyes and how we should see God through children’s eyes. Our fellowship time starts at 9:30 a.m. and the service begins at 10 a.m. We will be wearing masks in the building and maintain six feet social distancing during the service. We have restarted live -streaming our services on our Facebook page. Located at 310 South Chiloquin Road in Chiloquin, 97624.
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday at 9:30 a.m. — Worship. Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Matthew 2:1-12: “The Glory of the Christ Child Is Revealed.” Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org. Church Address — 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
“Love” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “God is love, and all who live in love live in God, and God lives in them.” (1 John). Sunday School and child care are available at the same time.
Church of the Nazarene
Advent “A Thrill of Hope” church service at 10:45 a.m. You can also visit us online Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. — a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Our sermons are biblically based with application for today. We continue our series in Genesis at 10:45 a.m. Our message will be “Genesis 11:1-32 The Tower of Babel.” We offer an open and interactive Bible study at 9:45 a.m. We are located at 7451 South 6th Street in Klamath Falls. We will be wearing masks within the building. Call 541-633-9244 with any questions.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to join us this Sunday morning beginning at 10 a.m. either in person at 601 Pine St. or on our website home page @ klamathfpc.com you will find a “Livestreaming” button. This week Pastor Richard will be preaching on “Life’s Healing Choices #3 — The Commitment Choice.” Reading is from Matthew 5:5
First United Methodist Church
Due to continuing high COVID numbers, our January 17 worship service will be online only on our YouTube channel. Pastor James will give the message and David Boese will be our liturgist. Previous worship services are available on our website at https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page and our YouTube channel.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, nonprofit church, registered as such through the federal government and the state. We announced our opening early last spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the governor’s lockdown. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and have re-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
This Sunday there will only be one service at Hope. It starts at 9:45 a.m. and following the worship there will be an annual meeting. Both the worship service and the meeting will follow CDC guidelines — masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. We are looking for members interested in serving on the audit committee and for synod delegates for 2021, we will also be looking for and voting on new council members. Pastor Lou Schneider will lead the services and will preach on Mark 1: 21-28, “Jesus teaches.” Confirmation class will meet Monday at 4:30 p.m. over ZOOM, youth group will meet in person on Saturday at 10 a.m. and again over ZOOM on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Sunday School, studying about Moses, is online on Facebook.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Our service on Sunday morning meets at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom during this time of pandemic. We are a Reconciling in Christ congregation, meaning all are welcome. A short children’s message follows the regular sermon. Please call 541-884-3452 or email klamathlutheran@gmail.com for your Zoom entry via computer, tablet or phone. You will be personally welcomed! See you then.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends Church is holding worship over Zoom at 10 a.m. on Sundays. If you would like the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Our worship is Christ-centered and reverent. You can learn more by reading the Westminster Catechism or better yet join us this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
David Glidden will share a sermon titled “Witness and Influence” based on I Corinthians 8:1-13 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Highway 39. Music will be provided by Charles Charles. We practice social distancing.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beatty will continue his series on Paul’s letter to the Romans this Sunday at Peace Memorial EPC, 4431 South Sixth St. This week’s sermon is “Love Your Neighbor” from Romans 13: 8-14. The adult study group will meet this at 9 a.m. to continue a study of “From Jacob to the Wilderness.” Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. Recommended safety measures will be in place. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the church website, peaceepc.org.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Will celebrate a morning prayer service at 10 a.m. This is called Septuagesima Sunday, or the Third Sunday Before Lent. Diocesan Bishop Paul Leeman will be the celebrant, Deacon Scott Bradley Benson will present the sermon titled “How To Be Prepared.” We offer an Evening Prayer Service on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Location is 1211 Main Street.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Join us at Saturday Vigil Mass at 5 p.m., and Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at 4880 Bristol Ave.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
This Sabbath, January 30, our worship service at 11 a.m. titled “Getting Acquainted” will be presented by Head Elder Fabio Rivera. Adult and Children’s Sabbath School classes will be held at 10 a.m. Meals will be available and Community Service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it live on Facebook and later in the afternoon on Youtube.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.