Aglow Community Lighthouse
The congregation meets for a special monthly meeting. Following the meeting, people can stay and enjoy lunch, drinks and conversation. This month’s theme is “Breakthroughs and turnarounds.” Guest speaker will be Charlene Loughlin, and her message is “Rest in the midst of uncertainty.” Distancing will be observed. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. Location is 4022 Delaware Ave. Call 541-591-0866 for information.
Bahai’s of Klamath Falls
The Bahai’s of Klamath Falls cordially invite you to join us in our online events Mondays at 4 p.m. Join us for a devotional gathering. We pray for unity and healing for our planet and invite you to bring your own prayers or offerings if you would like. Wednesdays at 4 p.m. we engage in a meaningful conversations group. This week’s topic is “The hidden meaning of dreams.”
Chiloquin Christian Center
This Sunday Chiloquin Christian Center pastor Rich Peterson will be sharing a sermon about How God speaks through our beautiful skies. Our fellowship time starts at 9:30 a.m. and the service begins at 10 a.m. We will be wearing masks in the building and maintain six feet social distancing during the service. Now we are now streaming our services on our facebook page. We are located at 310 South Chiloquin Road in Chiloquin, 97624.
Christ Lutheran Church
Sunday at 9:30 a.m. — Worship. Pastor Glenn Smith will preach on Matthew 2:1-12: “The Glory of the Christ Child Is Revealed.” Weekly sermons and radio messages are posted at www.lutherankf.org. Church Address — 127 N. Spring St.
Christian Science Church
“Truth” is the subject of this week’s sermon to be heard at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service in the Christian Science church at 806 Oak Ave. “... you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” (John) Sunday School and child care are available at the same time.
Church of the Nazarene
Advent “A Thrill of Hope” church service at 10:45 a.m. You can also visit us online Facebook or YouTube at 10:45 a.m. We are wearing face masks and keeping socially distanced.
Combine Church
Combine Church hosts Saturday Night Alive in Chiloquin on Saturdays at 6 p.m. – a simple, friendly and accepting celebration service counting everyone as valuable, led by Pastors Randy and Missy Hadwick. 35601 S. Chiloquin Rd.
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship
Evergreen Baptist Fellowship welcomes all to come worship with us. Our sermons are biblically based with application for today. We continue our series in Genesis at 10:45 a.m. Our message will be “Genesis 10 1_32 The Desire of all Nations” We offer an open and interactive Bible Study at 9:45 a.m. We are located at 7451 South 6th Street in Klamath Falls. We will be wearing masks within the building. Please call 541-633-9244 with any questions.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church invites you to join us this Sunday morning beginning at 10 a.m. either in person at 601 Pine St. or on our website home page @ klamathfpc.com you will find a “Livestreaming” button. This week Pastor Richard will be preaching on “Life’s Healing Choices #3 — The Commitment Choice.” Reading is from Matthew 5:5
First United Methodist Church
Due to continuing high COVID numbers, our January 17 worship service will be online only on our YouTube channel. Pastor James will give the message and David Boese will be our liturgist. Previous worship services are available on our website at https://klamathfallsumc.org/, our Facebook page and our YouTube channel.
For His Glory Ministries
For His Glory Ministries is a new church which has been established in Klamath Falls. We are a legal, domestic, nonprofit church, registered as such through the federal government and the state. We announced our opening early last spring, but our scheduled services were soon interrupted by the governor’s lockdown. Now we are faced with the need to remind people of the Klamath Basin that we are available via Zoom, and have re-opened for regular and auxiliary services.
Hope Lutheran Church
Our worship services for Jan. 24 will be in person (following all COVID precautions) and on Youtube – Hope Lutheran Church, Klamath Falls Oregon. We offer two worship times, 8:30 and 11:00 a.m. Both services will be presided over by Pastor Lou Schneider and will center around the book of John, chapter 1:14-20, when Jesus said, “Come, follow me.” Besides worship services on Sunday we offer Sunday School lessons posted on Facebook, Confirmation classes on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and youth group activities on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m., both on ZOOM. The youth will meet in person, at the church, on Jan. 30 at 10:00 to work on upcoming service projects. They are looking for donations of new socks to help and cheer cancer patients. Our quilting group will meet Jan. 24 at noon in the Luther Square Lounge.
REMINDER: Jan. 31 will be a joint service at 9:45 a.m. and will be followed by the annual meeting. Both will be held in the sanctuary and all protocols (masks and social distancing) will be observed.
Klamath Lutheran Church
Klamath Lutheran Church ELCA meets for Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. via zoom during this time of pandemic. Please call 541-884-3452 or email Klamathlutheran@gmail.com, for zoom entry via computer or phone. Klamath Lutheran is a Reconciling in Christ congregation.
Klamath Falls Friends Church
Klamath Falls Friends Church is holding worship over Zoom at 10 a.m. on Sundays. If you would like the link, email klamathfallsfriendschurch@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Reformed Fellowship
Our worship is Christ-centered and reverent. You can learn more by reading the Westminster Catechism or better yet join us this Sunday at 10:15 a.m. at 2901 S. Sixth St. across the street from Ross Dress for Less. Enter from the Sixth St. side of the building. Also, go to our website at klamathreformed.org.
Mt. Laki Community Presbyterian Church
David Glidden will share a sermon titled “Anything Good?” based on John 1:43-51 at the 10 a.m. service at 12570 Hwy. 39. Charles Charles will provide music for the service. We practice social distancing.
Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Pastor Aaron Beatty will continue his series on Paul’s letter to the Romans this Sunday at Peace Memorial EPC, 4431 South Sixth St. This week’s sermon is “Submit to Authorities” from Romans 13:1-7.The adult study group will meet this at 9 a.m. to continue a study of “From Jacob to the Wilderness.” Worship services begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. Recommended safety measures will be in place. The Women’s Missionary Group will begin a study on “Finding Hagar: God’s Pursuit of a Runaway”on Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., at the church. Access to sermons, devotionals and other aids can be made through the Peace Memorial Facebook page or by going directly to the church website, peaceepc.org.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Visit www.sacredheartkf.org for more information.
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1211 Main Street, will hold a morning prayer service at 10 a.m. We are observing the Third Sunday After Epiphany with readings from Psalms 42 and Isaiah, chapter 48 and St. John, Chapter 4.
We also invite you to our Wednesday evening prayer service at 6 p.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
St. Pius X Catholic Church would like to invite you to join us at Saturday Vigil Mass at 5 p.m., and Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at 4880 Bristol Ave.
Seventh Day Adventist Church
The Klamath Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church is open for services. This Sabbath, January 23, our worship service at 11 a.m. titled “The Quest for Community” will be presented by Head Elder Fabio Rivera. Adult and Children’s Sabbath School classes will be held at 10 a.m. Meals will be available and Community Service will be distributing personal care products and cleaning supplies at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Wednesday evening worship lead by Elder David and Patty Moore will be a study of the book “Christ’s Object Lessons” at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. We continue to follow distance guidelines and all safety recommendations. Face coverings are required for all meetings. Anyone wishing to enjoy our church service via internet can find it live on Facebook and later in the afternoon on Youtube.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Sunday services at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will not be meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, our worship service will be posted online. Visit www.uukfalls.org to access the service, or visit our facebook page.