Lakeview Community Partnership, owner of the historic Alger Theater, announced recently the first project in the renovation of the iconic Alger sign and marquee.
The sign and marquee were removed Aug. 3 by Alpha Architectural Signs from Sacramento, Calif, where it will travel to be refurbished.
Bogatay Construction of Klamath Falls will fully renovate the Alger Theater façade while the sign is being restored. Expected installation will be sometime in the next six months. The restored sign will then return to be installed sometime within the next six months after Bogatay finishes the renovation.
The Art Deco style theater was built in 1940 by Merle Alger, local businessman. J.W. DeYoung, noted Art Deco designer, also designed the Heathman Hotel and Paramont Theater in Portland in that time period.
Lakeview Community Partnership is affiliated with the Oregon Main Street Program and has owned the theater since 2018. The theater provides movies, concerts, theatrical events and other cultural activities.