A Henley High School senior is one of 100 high school cadets nationwide chosen to participate in the Air Force Junior ROTC’s Cyber Academy.
Erin Olthoff, 17, will attend a six-week virtual, online summer university program for college credit and the opportunity to earn an industry IT certification.
Olthoff, who will graduate high school in June, has been a member of Henley’s Air Force JROTC program for four years. This fall he will attend Oregon State University and major in computer science with a long-term career goal of working in cyber security for the Air Force.
“The Cyber Academy program was established to generate interest in computer science, a vital skillset that is lacking in our country,” said retired Air Force Lt Col Jason Budnick, Henley’s senior aerospace science instructor. “Erin is an excellent cadet and student who was selected for this program through a highly competitive process.”
Olthoff enjoys challenging himself and has built his own computer. He said he is interested in a career in the cyber field because it will allow him to help with national security issues.
“I’ve always been interested in computer science and the military,” he said. “It comes back to wanting to help my country.”
The Air Force established the Cyber Academy last year through a limited pilot program. This year, 100 cyber scholarships were funded by the National Science Foundation.