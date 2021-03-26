Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Aaron Altenburg

Aaron Altenburg, a 1993 graduate of Henley High School, was named “One of the 65 knee surgeons you need to know in 2020” by Becker’s ASC Review.

Becker’s is a national media publication focused on health are news and analysis. Altenburg currently practices in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, Idaho, and was the only Idaho surgeon that made the list.

Altenburg graduated from Henley, then attended Willamette University and OHSU in Portland.

He lives and practices in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with his wife Tania and their two children. Aaron is the son of Roland and Diann Altenburg, longtime educators in Klamath County.

