Aaron Altenburg, a 1993 graduate of Henley High School, was named “One of the 65 knee surgeons you need to know in 2020” by Becker’s ASC Review.
Becker’s is a national media publication focused on health are news and analysis. Altenburg currently practices in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, Idaho, and was the only Idaho surgeon that made the list.
Altenburg graduated from Henley, then attended Willamette University and OHSU in Portland.
He lives and practices in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with his wife Tania and their two children. Aaron is the son of Roland and Diann Altenburg, longtime educators in Klamath County.