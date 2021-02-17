Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Marc Kane

Marc Kane, executive director at the senior center, shows off donated masks and food boxed from Healthy Klamath.

 Courtesy photo

Healthy Klamath recently received 3,000 reusable face masks in adult and youth sizes, which it has begun to share with individuals and organizations.

The navy blue face masks are 3-layer, with an antimicrobial interlayer, and are machine washable.

Recently, Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center received 700 face masks from Healthy Klamath to distribute with their Meals on Wheels and food box program. In January, the Senior Center provided over 6,000 meals through their Meals on Wheels program, and provides on average 150 food boxes each month.

Older adults — a group that is at an increased risk of having severe health outcomes if they contract COVID-19 — are a particularly vulnerable population.

For more information, email to info@healthyklamath.org or visit www.healthyklamath.org. If you or your organization are interested in receiving Healthy Klamath face masks, email BlueZonesProject@healthyklamath.org.

