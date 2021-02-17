Healthy Klamath recently received 3,000 reusable face masks in adult and youth sizes, which it has begun to share with individuals and organizations.
The navy blue face masks are 3-layer, with an antimicrobial interlayer, and are machine washable.
Recently, Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center received 700 face masks from Healthy Klamath to distribute with their Meals on Wheels and food box program. In January, the Senior Center provided over 6,000 meals through their Meals on Wheels program, and provides on average 150 food boxes each month.
Older adults — a group that is at an increased risk of having severe health outcomes if they contract COVID-19 — are a particularly vulnerable population.
For more information, email to info@healthyklamath.org or visit www.healthyklamath.org. If you or your organization are interested in receiving Healthy Klamath face masks, email BlueZonesProject@healthyklamath.org.