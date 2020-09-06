With schools developing plans to reopen, and the business community working hard to stay open, Healthy Klamath and its partners would like to encourage Klamath County residents to continue following the best practices to keep our community safe.
With grant funding from Oregon Health Authority, Healthy Klamath is working to raise awareness about the need to physically distance when away from home, wash or sanitize our hands and surfaces that we touch, and wear a face covering.
The OHA grant funding is partially being used to help us develop and implement a toolkit for local organizations. In the initial rollout, Healthy Klamath is providing posters, flyers, postcards, public service announcements, and social media graphics that can be downloaded at www.healthyklamath.org/covidtoolkit. These resources are available in both English and Spanish.
In addition to electronic resources, organizations may request printed copies by emailing the team at info@healthyklamath.org.
In addition to the efforts to encourage people to follow best practices preventing the spread of the disease, Healthy Klamath will work closely with other local organizations that were also awarded funds from OHA: Friends of the Children-Klamath Basin, Klamath Health Partnership, and Klamath Works.
Klamath County Public Health is providing technical assistance to the four local recipients.
Those interested in getting involved in the Healthy Klamath Coalition or learning more about ongoing health and wellness initiatives in our community are encouraged to reach out via email to info@healthyklamath.org or visit www.healthyklamath.org.