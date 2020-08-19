How would you like to save a few extra dollars when you shop, go out to eat or find something entertaining to do? There are all kinds of discounts at various times and at various places – you just need to know what discounts to use when. You also need to remember, during these times, to adhere to the regulations to protect yourself and one another. Here are a few ways to take advantage of the extra savings that are available when all you have to do is ask or use them.
Discounts
Senior Discounts — various discounts include savings at stores and fast food restaurants, even at a grocery stores. Some of our stores have a senior day once a week or month, depending on the store. A lot of the fast foods will give seniors 10% off of food prices that aren’t already value pricing or coupon specials. Some restaurants have a senior menu with smaller portions and lower pricing.
Military or Veterans – A lot of the fast food restaurants and stores will offer a 10% discount if you show them you military or veteran’s ID. Just be aware that if the place offers a senior discount and you are also a veteran, they generally will not give you both 10% discounts, they will only offer one or the other. But, it is still a 10% discount.
Children – most restaurants offer a children’s menu with reduced prices and quantities. Some even offer special days of the week where the kids eat free with an adult meal purchase. The movies offer children and senior rates with some restrictions as do other forms of entertainment in the basin, and now have rerun movies for a very special price, just don’t forget your mask.
Restaurants
Other ways to save when you go out to eat or pick up take-out, are to take advantage of Early Bird specials. To entice additional business, restaurants offer special pricing on meals before 6pm (but check to see if they offer take-out or dining in). Also some have Happy Hour specials and may require you to eat in a special area of the restaurant to get the Happy Hour pricing. Watch for coupons in the Herald and News and also in the Nickel or online for various local restaurants.
Gift Cards
This time of year, when you buy a gift card, there are additional incentives or rewards given to you. Buying various store gift cards, depending on the offers, can get you $.10 off per gallon of gas, cash coupons to be used to buy merchandise on future trips, just to mention a few. Restaurants offer additional incentives to purchase their gift cards. All gift cards bought at face value do not have expiration dates. Some fast food restaurants offer free food when you purchase their gift cards during certain times of the year.
Coupon Savings
Take time to look at all the ads in the Herald and News when they come out weekly. Some stores have in ad “store coupons”, where you can combine them with other savings like senior day. Remember that most ads have an expiration date and are generally only good for one week. Other stores offer a percentage or dollar amount off with the coupon or mention of their ad that is in the Herald and News or Nickel. And don’t forget the manufacturer coupons that come in the Herald and News Sunday paper or online at various stores – they are always an additional savings for the items you already buy if you take the time to cut them out or digitally select them.
Other Ways to Save
If a store offers a rewards card, sign up for one. It won’t cost you a thing and you will get special savings and coupons sent to you online or reduced pricing when you purchase items. You may even get cash back in the mail. Our local radio stations, conduct an auction twice a year and if they have something you use or want, you can generally get it at 40% off or better. When you go to a store and purchase a more expensive item, ask if they offer 0% interest for 6, 12, 18 or 24 months – that way you don’t need to pay it all up front, but be sure to pay it off before it comes due or you’ll owe the interest charge! Other specials to watch out for are monthly or seasonal specials, new client or new patient reduced fee or a free trial period.
There are so many ways to save if you just take a little time to put them to use. Condition yourself to ask when you go into a business or restaurant if they offer a senior, military or other discount or coupon book. You will probably surprise yourself at how many really do. Remember, you will never know and never get the discount unless you ask!
This locally written column by Eileen Harris is featured twice monthly. Eileen gives tips on getting the most out of the money you’re spending and saving time and energy. Do you have a question about how to save money? Have a tip to share? Email questions and ideas for future columns to news@heraldandnews.com with “Eileen the Savings Queen” in the subject line.